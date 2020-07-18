1710 North Bardell Court

Amenities

***PRE-LEASE FOR AUGUST 2020*** This 4 bed/ 4bath two story home near the Texas A&M campus, has a bonus room, off street parking, and high ceilings. A spacious floor plan, to make it feel like home the day you move in. Conveniently located in the popular North Bardell Court subdivision off Southwest Parkway this home is only a short bike ride to the Texas A&M campus. Centrally located near shopping and dinning in the area. Also, two of College Station's finest city parks are located only 2 blocks away. Owner pays for lawn care. Pictures provided by the tenants.