College Station, TX
1710 North Bardell Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

1710 North Bardell Court

1710 North Bardell Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1710 North Bardell Ct, College Station, TX 77840
South Knoll

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
***PRE-LEASE FOR AUGUST 2020*** This 4 bed/ 4bath two story home near the Texas A&M campus, has a bonus room, off street parking, and high ceilings. A spacious floor plan, to make it feel like home the day you move in. Conveniently located in the popular North Bardell Court subdivision off Southwest Parkway this home is only a short bike ride to the Texas A&M campus. Centrally located near shopping and dinning in the area. Also, two of College Station's finest city parks are located only 2 blocks away. Owner pays for lawn care. Pictures provided by the tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 North Bardell Court have any available units?
1710 North Bardell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
Is 1710 North Bardell Court currently offering any rent specials?
1710 North Bardell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 North Bardell Court pet-friendly?
No, 1710 North Bardell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1710 North Bardell Court offer parking?
Yes, 1710 North Bardell Court offers parking.
Does 1710 North Bardell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 North Bardell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 North Bardell Court have a pool?
No, 1710 North Bardell Court does not have a pool.
Does 1710 North Bardell Court have accessible units?
No, 1710 North Bardell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 North Bardell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 North Bardell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 North Bardell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 North Bardell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
