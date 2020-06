Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 07/20/20 This very large home offers lots of privacy with a huge yard. Set way back from the road. Lots of trees and lush landscaping. Four Bedrooms and two Bathrooms. Beautiful living room with wood floors and brick fireplace. Lots of natural light from the sunroom. The entire home has excellent electrical lighting. No need for lamps! The formal dining area Is tiled. Seperate tiled breakfast nook and Laundry room. Detached 2 car garage/workshop and plenty of parking! All doors have screen storm doors attached. Must see!



(RLNE4768211)