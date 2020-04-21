All apartments in College Station
148 Forest Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

148 Forest Drive

148 Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

148 Forest Dr, College Station, TX 77840
Carter's Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Gorgeous condo in immaculate condition located just minutes from TAMU. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo features granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms, spacious living area, wonderful dining area, amazing kitchen with pantry and eating bar. Wonderful tile flooring throughout the entire downstairs with the exception of downstairs bedroom which has carpet. Nice patio in back and large balcony upstairs off both upstairs bedrooms. HOA takes care of the front lawn and community pool. Located close to TAMU, Blinn, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Stock photos*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Forest Drive have any available units?
148 Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 148 Forest Drive have?
Some of 148 Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
148 Forest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 148 Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 148 Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 148 Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 148 Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 148 Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 148 Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 148 Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
