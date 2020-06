Amenities

Beautiful luxury town home with extras! Rear entry off main street two car garage. Washing machine and dryer included in laundry room. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Private upstairs rooms with own en-suite bathrooms. Down stairs has a half-bath. Neighborhood pool. Lawn care is included. No neighbors directly behind. Available for an August 1st move in.