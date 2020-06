Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Come view this incredible home & its additions & updates! The home was built in 1955, the addition was completed in 2013. There are 2 HVAC systems: 1 unit is 1 year old & the other is 5 years old. All new GE appliances & beautiful copper farm house sink. The pool was added in 2014. The master bedroom has french doors so you can enjoy not only the view but cooler weather when it rolls around. There are 2 sets of french doors in the living room that will walk you out to the outdoor covered kitchen & beautiful pool area. Upstairs you will find the game room, a bedroom & full bathroom. There is so much charm & living space in the home. Come & tour it today & fall in love!! You are sure to enjoy your time around the pool surrounded by silence. The mature trees surrounding your lot do their job well! And don’t forget: new roof!