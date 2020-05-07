All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

1212 Carolina Street

1212 Carolina Street · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Carolina Street, College Station, TX 77840
Southside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled and renovated to better than original condition.
- All windows and HVAC replaced for lower utilities.
- New hardwood floors and carpet recently installed throughout.
- Refinished and rebuilt cabinets and countertops in kitchen.
- Covered front porch, and covered rear porch with newly built deck in back.
- Huge front and fenced back yard maintained by owner.
- Updated lighting fixtures, ceiling fans and door hardware.
- Like new house in a great location just a minute from campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Carolina Street have any available units?
1212 Carolina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 1212 Carolina Street have?
Some of 1212 Carolina Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Carolina Street currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Carolina Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Carolina Street pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Carolina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1212 Carolina Street offer parking?
No, 1212 Carolina Street does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Carolina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Carolina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Carolina Street have a pool?
No, 1212 Carolina Street does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Carolina Street have accessible units?
No, 1212 Carolina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Carolina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Carolina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Carolina Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1212 Carolina Street has units with air conditioning.
