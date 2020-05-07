1212 Carolina Street

Amenities
Recently remodeled and renovated to better than original condition.
- All windows and HVAC replaced for lower utilities.
- New hardwood floors and carpet recently installed throughout.
- Refinished and rebuilt cabinets and countertops in kitchen.
- Covered front porch, and covered rear porch with newly built deck in back.
- Huge front and fenced back yard maintained by owner.
- Updated lighting fixtures, ceiling fans and door hardware.
- Like new house in a great location just a minute from campus.