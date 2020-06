Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE 4 Bedroom House Biking Distance to TAMU Campus! Pre-Lease for Fall Semester or move in as soon as 4/5/2020. Great backyard has large covered patio with ceiling fan. Wood privacy fence to be installed before move-in. Granite counter tops and remodeled bathrooms. Huge bonus room with ping pong table. Washer, Dryer, and Lawn Care included. Pets OK. Security deposit is $1800. Individual leases possible.