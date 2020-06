Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE FOR FALL MOVE IN!!! This cozy 2 bedroom is just minutes away from the TAMU campus, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, grocery stores, parks, and more! There is freshly cleaned carpet in the bedrooms, and tile throughout the living areas. This unit also has a backyard making it great for pets! Don't miss out on this wonderful property!