Cleburne, TX
9021 W FM 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9021 W FM 4

9021 Farm-to-Market Road 4 · (817) 578-0843
Location

9021 Farm-to-Market Road 4, Cleburne, TX 76044

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9021 W FM 4 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1881 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ranchette on 7.5 acres - Single Family Home located on W FM 4 just past the cut-off to Godley. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage with shop sink and garage door opener. Fenced front and back yard. Includes a doggie door leading from the laundry room to the garage. Large livingroom with wood burning firelplace, separate dining room, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counters, big deep double sink, & large pantry, all living areas have beautiful ceramic tile, neutral color carpet in the bedrooms. Master bath has his/hers sinks and huge garden tub with shower.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4706070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 W FM 4 have any available units?
9021 W FM 4 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9021 W FM 4 have?
Some of 9021 W FM 4's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9021 W FM 4 currently offering any rent specials?
9021 W FM 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 W FM 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9021 W FM 4 is pet friendly.
Does 9021 W FM 4 offer parking?
Yes, 9021 W FM 4 does offer parking.
Does 9021 W FM 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 W FM 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 W FM 4 have a pool?
No, 9021 W FM 4 does not have a pool.
Does 9021 W FM 4 have accessible units?
No, 9021 W FM 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 W FM 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9021 W FM 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9021 W FM 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9021 W FM 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
