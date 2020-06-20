9021 W FM 4

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Ranchette on 7.5 acres - Single Family Home located on W FM 4 just past the cut-off to Godley. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage with shop sink and garage door opener. Fenced front and back yard. Includes a doggie door leading from the laundry room to the garage. Large livingroom with wood burning firelplace, separate dining room, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counters, big deep double sink, & large pantry, all living areas have beautiful ceramic tile, neutral color carpet in the bedrooms. Master bath has his/hers sinks and huge garden tub with shower.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4706070)