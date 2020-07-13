Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard

Come home to Northridge Court Apartments in Cleburne, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere. Our community features modern living spaces, amenities highlighting enjoyment, fitness & socialization, as well as a caring, professional on-site management team. With our spacious one, and two bedroom apartments, you will find the perfect space to complement the lifestyle you want.



The best of Cleburne is right outside your door when you choose Northridge Court Apartments. We’d love to show you around our community and help you find your new home. Please us a call to schedule a tour of our impressive apartment community in Cleburne, TX.