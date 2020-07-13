All apartments in Cleburne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Northridge Court

110 Northridge Dr Office #300 · (817) 641-9701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Northridge Dr Office #300, Cleburne, TX 76033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 20

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 330 · Avail. Jul 18

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 318 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northridge Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
Come home to Northridge Court Apartments in Cleburne, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere. Our community features modern living spaces, amenities highlighting enjoyment, fitness & socialization, as well as a caring, professional on-site management team. With our spacious one, and two bedroom apartments, you will find the perfect space to complement the lifestyle you want.

The best of Cleburne is right outside your door when you choose Northridge Court Apartments. We’d love to show you around our community and help you find your new home. Please us a call to schedule a tour of our impressive apartment community in Cleburne, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants $50; Couple Applicants $75
Deposit: One Bedroom $150; Two Bedroom $250
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Trash: $15; Pest Control $10
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 non-refundable
rent: $20
restrictions: Weight Limit: 50lbs. Send us a message for more information for you and your furry friend.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northridge Court have any available units?
Northridge Court has 7 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Northridge Court have?
Some of Northridge Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
Northridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Northridge Court is pet friendly.
Does Northridge Court offer parking?
No, Northridge Court does not offer parking.
Does Northridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northridge Court have a pool?
No, Northridge Court does not have a pool.
Does Northridge Court have accessible units?
No, Northridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does Northridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Northridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, Northridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
