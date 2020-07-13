/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments featuring crown molding, larger kitchens, and accent walls. On-site pool, volleyball and basketball court, dog park, and business center. Guest suites available. Playground and 24-hour gym available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
931 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
9 Units Available
Northridge Court
110 Northridge Dr Office #300, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
915 sqft
Come home to Northridge Court Apartments in Cleburne, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
105 Bryan Street
105 Bryan Street, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
675 sqft
Cleburne has a hidden treasure listed at only $875 a month! Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with original hardwood flooring makes this little masterpiece as captivating as the day it was built.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9021 W FM 4
9021 Farm-to-Market Road 4, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
Ranchette on 7.5 acres - Single Family Home located on W FM 4 just past the cut-off to Godley. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2+ car garage with shop sink and garage door opener. Fenced front and back yard.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 N Anglin St
812 North Anglin Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Wonderful 3 bedroom two bath home with large living area and separate dinning. This home features vinyl wood floors, faux wood blinds and two tone paint.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Ross Street
112 Ross Avenue, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Charming little house - Property Id: 309431 Central Heat and A/C Laundry connection available Fireplace Off street parking/driveway Pet friendly Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309431 Property Id 309431 (RLNE5892092)
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1913 Starling Court
1913 Starling Court, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1007 sqft
Nice brick duplex. Breakfast area open to the living room. One car garage. Chain link fenced back yard. Pets allowed on case by case basis - no large or aggressive breeds --application fee $40.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
206 S Nolan River Road #1A
206 South Nolan River Road, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1576 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH DUPLEX IN CLEBURNE - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage new construction duplex unit available for immediate move in.
Results within 5 miles of Cleburne
1 of 29
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
5508 Grand Ranch Drive
5508 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Get the space you have been looking for in this beautiful over a 1-acre lot, with 4 beds, 2 baths, in Joshua Schools. Many updates throughout, including new carpet, new AC system, fresh paint, steel siding.
Results within 10 miles of Cleburne
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
23 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
14 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1207 sqft
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1266 sqft
Welcome to Summercrest! Our community is nestled in Burleson and features well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6405 Sonora Drive
6405 Sonora Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2083 sqft
LEASE- 3-2-2+ BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED CUSTOM CRAFTSMAN STYLE OPEN CONCEPT HOME IN GATED COUNTRY CLUB. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BUILT IN DESK.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
104 South Crook
104 S Crook St, Cresson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
This home is in the City of Cresson and is fenced for horses or a couple of cows. The large Master bedroom is attached to the updated bathroom. The owner did keep the 1954 charm in all the right places. Central heat and air was just installed.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3012 James
3012 James Rd, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1346 sqft
3012 James Available 08/15/20 Full Brick Home close to shopping and schools! - 6 ft privacy fenced in backyard, vaulted ceilings, huge master bath, split floorplan. 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage APPLY @ TXLEC.COM (RLNE3270076)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TX