Cleburne, TX
Cleburne Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Cleburne Terrace

1661 Woodard Ave · (833) 256-8808
Location

1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX 76033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 122 · Avail. Aug 23

$948

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 10

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 822 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,176

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 526 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,176

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 722 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,176

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cleburne Terrace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
playground
Cleburne Terrace apartment homes are spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments with accent walls, crown molding, large kitchens and full size washer and dryer connections. Unwind after a busy day with a workout in our fitness center or simply relaxing by the pool.
Our management and maintenance team are dedicated to making your choice to live at Cleburne Terrace the right one. Your home is our passion and you'll see that reflected in everything we do. We are proud to be a Top Rated apartment community on ApartmentRatings.com!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $75 per married couple
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (under 1 years old); $150 (over 1 year old) per pet
fee: $250 (under 1 years old); $150 (over 1 year old) per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in the lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cleburne Terrace have any available units?
Cleburne Terrace has 5 units available starting at $948 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cleburne Terrace have?
Some of Cleburne Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cleburne Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Cleburne Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cleburne Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Cleburne Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Cleburne Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Cleburne Terrace offers parking.
Does Cleburne Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cleburne Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cleburne Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Cleburne Terrace has a pool.
Does Cleburne Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Cleburne Terrace has accessible units.
Does Cleburne Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cleburne Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Cleburne Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cleburne Terrace has units with air conditioning.
