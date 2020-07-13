Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool package receiving volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite playground

Cleburne Terrace apartment homes are spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments with accent walls, crown molding, large kitchens and full size washer and dryer connections. Unwind after a busy day with a workout in our fitness center or simply relaxing by the pool.

Our management and maintenance team are dedicated to making your choice to live at Cleburne Terrace the right one. Your home is our passion and you'll see that reflected in everything we do. We are proud to be a Top Rated apartment community on ApartmentRatings.com!