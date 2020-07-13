Cleburne Terrace

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $75 per married couple
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (under 1 years old); $150 (over 1 year old) per pet
fee: $250 (under 1 years old); $150 (over 1 year old) per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in the lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease