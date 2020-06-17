528 LANDMARK FLS

Amenities

Beautiful Luxury 5 Bedroom 3 Bath + Study/Den, Home in Schertz/Cibolo. Convenient access to IH-35 & Close to Randolph AFB. Nestled comfortable between San Antonio & New Braunfels, this higher end home is not short on class and desirable features like: Granite, SS Appliances, Kitchen Island, Double Oven, Smooth Cooktop, Open Living Concept, Formal Dining, Eat In Kitchen, Walk in Shower & Garden Tub, Upstairs Loft pefect for Media / Game-room, lots of space, & much more! Available Early July 2020.