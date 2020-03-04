513 Saddlehorn Way

Amenities
Looking for the perfect escape from the city? You will love this 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths home, includes all kitchen stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, washer/dryer hookups, open living layout, formal dining area, formal living, 2 car garage, and laundry room. It is near 2 playgrounds, Byron Steel High School, and close to Randolph Air Force Base.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
