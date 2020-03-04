513 Saddlehorn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

Looking for the perfect escape from the city? You will love this 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths home, includes all kitchen stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, washer/dryer hookups, open living layout, formal dining area, formal living, 2 car garage, and laundry room. It is near 2 playgrounds, Byron Steel High School, and close to Randolph Air Force Base.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5556736)