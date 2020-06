Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This home has all that you want in a First Time Rental home. From the Soaring Ceilings to the Wood Floors throughout downstairs!!! Over 3,684 Square Feet, 4 Bedrooms with 3.5 Bathrooms. The kitchen features double ovens, granite countertops, Fridge, Dishwasher, & much more for your delight. Upstairs has 3 secondary bedrooms with a game room and media room. You will be close to downtown Cibolo Historic District which features some great venues. Don't miss your opportunity!!!