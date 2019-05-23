4610 HAECKERVILLE RD

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

A beautiful, mature Crepe Myrtle tree lined driveway welcomes you into this 3 bedroom, 2 bath. With 1.36 acres, you can enjoy privacy & a Texas country feel. This home boasts high ceilings & a great layout! The large family room has a floor to ceiling bricked fireplace. Master bedroom has two entry doors to double vanities & two walk in closets. Laundry/mud room w/ sink & plentiful cabinets. The Oversized garage has plenty of room for a vehicle and your storage needs! Come tour this home today!