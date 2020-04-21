405 Zoeller Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Spacious two story home located on a corner lot in Bentwood Ranch. This is area is close to Randolph AFB and an easy drive to Ft Sam Houston. This well maintained home features upgrades. The bedrooms are spacious and include plenty of closet space. There is a family room and a large game room, formal dining room and breakfast nook, granite counters in kitchen. The backyard includes a covered patio. This beautiful community includes a community pool/park. Small pets up to 25 lbs are negotiable.