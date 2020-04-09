321 LASSO LN

Amenities

CIBOLO VALLEY RANCH Subdivision - 4 bed/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage on premium cul-de-sac. This home has a open floor plan with a split master bedroom. The open kitchen includes all appliances, smooth top stove & Frig with a breakfast bar with a great view of the backyard. The mst bedroom features a double vanity with a walk-in closet. Down the hall are the other 3 bedrooms & the guest bath. Large living seamlessly bleeds into the eating areas with a french door that leads into the covered patio with a large yard.