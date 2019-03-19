All apartments in Cibolo
246 Notch Leaf
246 Notch Leaf

246 Notchleaf · No Longer Available
Location

246 Notchleaf, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spaciaous home in the heart of Cibolo nestled among a mature tree lined street. Schertz-Cibolo ISD schools from 1st to 8th are within walking distance.,Master suite has separate shower and tub with large walk-in closet, Granite counter tops, near shopping, with easy access to I-35 and Randolph Air Force Base! Don't miss out. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Notch Leaf have any available units?
246 Notch Leaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 246 Notch Leaf have?
Some of 246 Notch Leaf's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Notch Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
246 Notch Leaf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Notch Leaf pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Notch Leaf is pet friendly.
Does 246 Notch Leaf offer parking?
No, 246 Notch Leaf does not offer parking.
Does 246 Notch Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Notch Leaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Notch Leaf have a pool?
No, 246 Notch Leaf does not have a pool.
Does 246 Notch Leaf have accessible units?
No, 246 Notch Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Notch Leaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Notch Leaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Notch Leaf have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Notch Leaf does not have units with air conditioning.
