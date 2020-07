Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

220 Clydesdale Street Available 11/05/19 Beautiful, One Story, 4 Bedroom Home! - Beautiful, One Story, 4 Bedroom Home! Spacious, Open Floor Plan! Master Suite has a huge walk-in closet! Enjoy relaxing evenings on the covered patio! Spacious kitchen, refrigerator include! Great location, which is just across the street from Steele High School and close to Randolph AFB and Fort Sam!



(RLNE2435075)