Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

218 Maidstone Cove

Location

218 Maidstone Cove, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Immaculate 3400 sq ft home in the Bentwood Ranch subdivision. Features an attractive open floor plan with beautiful arch ways and insets, kitchen & breakfast area open to relaxing family room with corner fireplace, large game room, media room wired for surround sound, ceiling fans throughout, neutral paint palette, and gorgeous wood floors. Master bedroom has bay window and bath has garden tub with rain glass shower. Also includes screened porch & beautiful pergola in back yard. This is a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

