194 Laceleaf Lane

Beautiful Rental now available in Thistle Creek (Schertz) - 5 Bedrooms! - Beautiful rental is available in desirable Thistle Creek! The flexible plan can accommodate 5 bed or 4 bed plus game room/media room. Open floor plan with high ceilings. The kitchen has an island, tile backsplash, recessed lighting. 16-inch tile downstairs. Carpet in all bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master with walk-in closet, full bath with Jacuzzi tub. The private backyard has a large covered patio with a storage shed. Washer, Dryer, & Fridge included. AC replaced 2016/2017. Walking distance to school. Close to Randolph AFB & SAMMC.



(RLNE4171847)