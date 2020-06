Amenities

Very nice and spacious 3 bedroom, plus study and 3 full baths on large corner lot. Updated kitchen cabinets. Ceramic tile in entry and kitchen and laminate in family, living area and formal dining. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Seperate tub and shower in master. Beautiful honeycomb, cellular, top down shades. Close to major roads and shopping areas. Rent includes lawn maintenance.