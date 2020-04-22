Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool

157 Crimson Tree - Super clean 3/2/2 single story home in Falcon Ridge subdivision. This beautiful home has open floor plan, living/dinning room combo with fireplace. Large kitchen with good storage, black appliances & ceramic tile flooring, also utility room is inside. All bedrooms good size, Master has sitting area & walk in closet. Home has ceiling fans throughout. Private fenced in backyard has large covered patio. Owner says "no smoking on property but pets negotiable. Owner pays HOA amenities for your enjoyment such as Pool, Clubhouse & Park/Playground. Check out this great home today!



(RLNE5704287)