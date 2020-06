Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Family Home in Cibolo. Located in the desirable subdivision of Falcon Ridge. Home features great kitchen with walk-in pantry, lots of storage/cabinet space and a breakfast bar. Large living room has a cozy fireplace with secondary bedroom downstairs. Backyard has lovely covered patio. The home is on a corner lot with a three car garage. Award winning school districts. Close to Randolph AFB & Ft Sam.