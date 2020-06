Amenities

Available NOW for move in no later than 2/14/2020 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Single Story Home in Falcon Ridge / Cibolo. Luxury Ceramic Tile Throughout & Real Wood Flooring in bedrooms. Granite Counter-tops, Complete Interior New Paint, Upgraded light fixtures, Open Concept Floorplan, Backyard Shed & Herb Garden, and much more!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.