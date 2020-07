Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 one-story home in a well maintained Cibolo Valley Ranch neighborhood; minutes access to the reputable Steele High School right by FM1103 @HI-35; Open floor plan, great for entertaining. No carpet except the bedrooms. Ceiling fans in main bedrooms and living room. Oversized HVAC unit to keep this home extra cool in hot summers. There is a nice sized covered patio in the backyard. Sprinkler system for front and back yard. Located near excellent shopping centers and military bases. And many more...