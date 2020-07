Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful fully updated 2 story home located in the desirable Cibolo/Schertz area. Close to schools, RAFB and other bases, the interstates, shopping, restaurants. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances overlooking grand living room with fire place. Downstairs is a large master suite with luxurious master bath. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a huge loft and updated bath. come quick, this one will not last.