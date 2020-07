Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great Rental!!! Great floorplan!!! This home has over 2600 Sq Ft. This home boast 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living rooms, & dining room. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry, new stove, microwave, & dishwasher. Gameroom up. HUGE master suite with a walk-in closet + full bath with separate garden tub & shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Outside and you will enjoy the mature tree's. This home is very convenient located to RAFB, Ft Sam, IH35, & 1604.