100 Dyess Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Magnificent Home w/ Pool in the Schertz/Cibolo Area. This home is on cul-de-sac lot. 4 bedrooms, + study, 3 living areas, game room, spacious formal living/dining, gourmet kitchen, tile back splash, rich oak cabinets, w/ walk-in pantry, opens to family rm w/ corner fireplace.This home features c-tile, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, & much more. Lots of closet space in this one! Enjoy the hot summer days in your private POOL!!! This home is close to RAFB, Ft Sam, IH35, Self Showings available through Rently.