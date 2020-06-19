3442 Ranch Trails Ct 232897

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Luxury | Built 2017 | Roommate 4plan | READY NOW - Property Id: 95830



Resort like swimming pool, cabana & gorgeous landscaping. Get your body moving in the dual-level fitness center, complete with cardio. Afterward, stop by the coffee bar and enjoy your favorite beverage. Business center and conference room with teleconferencing capabilities.

Impeccably designed to offer you an upgraded living experience. Bright and open living space, beautiful gourmet chef's kitchen with sleek stainless-steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and a gorgeous kitchen island and wood-style plank flooring. As an added convenience, each home boasts USB charging ports to ensure your phone, tablet, and laptop are fully charged before you head out the door.



*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.

