926 Harrington Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME

SPACIOUS 3 BDS 2 BTHS IN CEDAR HILL WILL AMPLE LIVING SPACE. BRAND NEW ROOF INSTALLED, INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED, HARD WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND HALLWAY. VINYL FLOORS IN BEDROOM. ALSO HAS A 2 CAR GARAGE. COMES WITH MAJOR APPLIANCES, (NOT INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR) RENT AND DEPOSIT CAN BE BASED ON CREDIT & RENTAL HISTORY & TERM OF LEASE LONGER LEASE CAN BE APPLIED TO GET A GREAT RENTAL RATE



BUYER REP TO CONFIRM SCHOOLS