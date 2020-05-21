All apartments in Cedar Hill
920 Crestwood Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 2:34 AM

920 Crestwood Drive

920 Crestwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Crestwood Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carpet installed October 2018, fresh paint in September 2018, new Appliances in October 2018. Three bedrooms, two baths, two living areas, a formal dining area and a large island with a breakfast bar. A Den with a fireplace is open to the kitchen a second living area is in front open to the formal dining room. Two car garage has an opener and is in the rear with an alley entrance. Fenced back yard, landscaped, two large trees in front. Located in a quiet upscale area of Cedar Hill with every kind of shopping within a mile or so, major highway access to Dallas. Not set up for housing. Application required for every adult over 18, Fee is $50 per app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Crestwood Drive have any available units?
920 Crestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Crestwood Drive have?
Some of 920 Crestwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Crestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Crestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Crestwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 920 Crestwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 920 Crestwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 920 Crestwood Drive offers parking.
Does 920 Crestwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Crestwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Crestwood Drive have a pool?
No, 920 Crestwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 920 Crestwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Crestwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Crestwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Crestwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

