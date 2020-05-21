920 Crestwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Carpet installed October 2018, fresh paint in September 2018, new Appliances in October 2018. Three bedrooms, two baths, two living areas, a formal dining area and a large island with a breakfast bar. A Den with a fireplace is open to the kitchen a second living area is in front open to the formal dining room. Two car garage has an opener and is in the rear with an alley entrance. Fenced back yard, landscaped, two large trees in front. Located in a quiet upscale area of Cedar Hill with every kind of shopping within a mile or so, major highway access to Dallas. Not set up for housing. Application required for every adult over 18, Fee is $50 per app.