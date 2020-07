Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Large fenced back yard with shed, and covered patio to enjoy the outdoors! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 dining areas, a study, and a gas starter fireplace. Large kitchen features island and lots of windows overlooking the back yard. Master features large walk in closet with organizer system, double vanity, stand up beautifully tiled shower, and garden tub. Home is ready for immediate move in. NO HOUSING