903 Nikki Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 3:05 AM

903 Nikki Drive

903 Nikki Drive · No Longer Available
Location

903 Nikki Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Just reduced great price for this Large Five Bedroom Four Bath home. Master bedroom on first floor and other four bedrooms on second floor. Open concept with kitchen and living room. Has study on first floor by stairs. Home has been well cared for and good location Close to the City Recreational center and event center. Several city parks close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Nikki Drive have any available units?
903 Nikki Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Nikki Drive have?
Some of 903 Nikki Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Nikki Drive currently offering any rent specials?
903 Nikki Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Nikki Drive pet-friendly?
No, 903 Nikki Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 903 Nikki Drive offer parking?
Yes, 903 Nikki Drive offers parking.
Does 903 Nikki Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Nikki Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Nikki Drive have a pool?
Yes, 903 Nikki Drive has a pool.
Does 903 Nikki Drive have accessible units?
No, 903 Nikki Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Nikki Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Nikki Drive has units with dishwashers.

