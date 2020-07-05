903 Nikki Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Just reduced great price for this Large Five Bedroom Four Bath home. Master bedroom on first floor and other four bedrooms on second floor. Open concept with kitchen and living room. Has study on first floor by stairs. Home has been well cared for and good location Close to the City Recreational center and event center. Several city parks close by.