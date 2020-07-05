Just reduced great price for this Large Five Bedroom Four Bath home. Master bedroom on first floor and other four bedrooms on second floor. Open concept with kitchen and living room. Has study on first floor by stairs. Home has been well cared for and good location Close to the City Recreational center and event center. Several city parks close by.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 903 Nikki Drive have any available units?
903 Nikki Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Nikki Drive have?
Some of 903 Nikki Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Nikki Drive currently offering any rent specials?
903 Nikki Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.