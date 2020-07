Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home is waiting for you. Wood floors in all bedrooms, living and dining area. Nice size kitchen with an island, tiled floors and plenty of cabinet space. The separate utility room is off the kitchen. Appliances include refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave. Agent and Tenant to verify school information.