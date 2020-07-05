All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:01 AM

808 Shady Brook Lane

808 Shady Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

808 Shady Brook Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-story 3/2/2 with Upstairs Loft in Cedar Hill! - Beautiful 2-story 3/2/2 with upstairs loft on an oversized lot in Cedar Hill. Spacious living area boasts tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings and stone wood burning fireplace with mantle. Open kitchen features clean white cabinets with custom wine rack, granite countertops, black appliances and closet pantry. Dining area provides access to huge fenced yard with hand built deck with bench and storage. Upstairs loft overlooks downstairs and access to spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and ceiling fans. Split bedrooms with master down stairs and secondary rooms up. Master suite boasts his and hers walk in closets, garden jetted tub and dual sinks! Neutral two-tone paint, plush carpet in bedrooms & more! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Smoking. No Section 8. Small Pets Only. Storage building is a non-warrantied item.

Apply online at www.cwsparks.com.

(RLNE5488397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Shady Brook Lane have any available units?
808 Shady Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Shady Brook Lane have?
Some of 808 Shady Brook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Shady Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
808 Shady Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Shady Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Shady Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 808 Shady Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 808 Shady Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 808 Shady Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Shady Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Shady Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 808 Shady Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 808 Shady Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 808 Shady Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Shady Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Shady Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

