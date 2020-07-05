808 Shady Brook Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2-story 3/2/2 with Upstairs Loft in Cedar Hill! - Beautiful 2-story 3/2/2 with upstairs loft on an oversized lot in Cedar Hill. Spacious living area boasts tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings and stone wood burning fireplace with mantle. Open kitchen features clean white cabinets with custom wine rack, granite countertops, black appliances and closet pantry. Dining area provides access to huge fenced yard with hand built deck with bench and storage. Upstairs loft overlooks downstairs and access to spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and ceiling fans. Split bedrooms with master down stairs and secondary rooms up. Master suite boasts his and hers walk in closets, garden jetted tub and dual sinks! Neutral two-tone paint, plush carpet in bedrooms & more! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Smoking. No Section 8. Small Pets Only. Storage building is a non-warrantied item.



Apply online at www.cwsparks.com.



(RLNE5488397)