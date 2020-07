Amenities

Really nice 3 bedroom home conveniently located in Cedarbrake Hills! Open floor plan features formal living or dining off entry. Large living area with cozy fireplace opens to breakfast nook & kitchen. Updates include new vinyl wood plank flooring throughout, upgraded vanities in both baths, fresh paint plus new appliances in kitchen along with new solid surface counter tops. Big backyard with open patio. Rear entry garage. Easy access to major roads, schools & shopping.