Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Home has undergone COMPLETE renovation recently! New carpet, wood-like floors, all new paint (nice grey and white theme throughout), granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new light fixtures and sink fixtures, roof, insulation, door knobs, etc. Home feels and shows like a newer home. Fenced backyard is HUGE! This home will not last at this price - call today for more information. Not available for move-in until March 10th.