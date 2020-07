Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming home available for lease in Cedar Hill! Custom home with 5 bedrooms and 4.1 bathrooms, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. Cozy kitchen and living areas that are perfect for entertaining! You definitely do not want to miss out on this home so schedule a showing with us today!