741 Morgan Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN-READY!!!! FRESH PAINT!!! Enjoy Brand New Appliances (Stove, Dishwasher, & Microwave) in your open kitchen with bay windows and a breakfast bar. Gorgeous wood floors and a wood burning fireplace create a cozy living room space. The split floor plan allows for privacy to the master bedroom which boasts a garden tub, separate shower, and a large walk in closet. The rear access garage has ample storage space, extra side parking, and epoxy flooring. Newly stained fence surrounds this incredibly large backyard on a corner lot within a cul de sac.