All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 741 Morgan Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
741 Morgan Circle
Last updated June 12 2019 at 1:52 AM

741 Morgan Circle

741 Morgan Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

741 Morgan Circle, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN-READY!!!! FRESH PAINT!!! Enjoy Brand New Appliances (Stove, Dishwasher, & Microwave) in your open kitchen with bay windows and a breakfast bar. Gorgeous wood floors and a wood burning fireplace create a cozy living room space. The split floor plan allows for privacy to the master bedroom which boasts a garden tub, separate shower, and a large walk in closet. The rear access garage has ample storage space, extra side parking, and epoxy flooring. Newly stained fence surrounds this incredibly large backyard on a corner lot within a cul de sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Morgan Circle have any available units?
741 Morgan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Morgan Circle have?
Some of 741 Morgan Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Morgan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
741 Morgan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Morgan Circle pet-friendly?
No, 741 Morgan Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 741 Morgan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 741 Morgan Circle offers parking.
Does 741 Morgan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Morgan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Morgan Circle have a pool?
No, 741 Morgan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 741 Morgan Circle have accessible units?
No, 741 Morgan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Morgan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Morgan Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District