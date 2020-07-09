726 Cross Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Built by First Texas Homes - Ready to move in~ Beautiful two story home has upgraded front door, it has granite counter tops, it also has tile in all wet areas of the house. This home has full iron railings on half wall with curved stairs. It has stainless steel Frigidaire appliances. Full sod front and back. Also it has stone out front of house. This home has covered patio with extra square footage. Also PVC blinds.

$50 Application fee(No exception).Please NO PET -NO SMOKING and $200.00 Admin fee due at lease signing.