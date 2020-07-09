All apartments in Cedar Hill
726 Cross Creek Drive

726 Cross Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

726 Cross Creek Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Built by First Texas Homes - Ready to move in~ Beautiful two story home has upgraded front door, it has granite counter tops, it also has tile in all wet areas of the house. This home has full iron railings on half wall with curved stairs. It has stainless steel Frigidaire appliances. Full sod front and back. Also it has stone out front of house. This home has covered patio with extra square footage. Also PVC blinds.
$50 Application fee(No exception).Please NO PET -NO SMOKING and $200.00 Admin fee due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

