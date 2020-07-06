All apartments in Cedar Hill
719 Ballard Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

719 Ballard Street

719 Ballard Street · No Longer Available
Location

719 Ballard Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate property located in a very convenient area of Cedar Hill!! Easy access to Hwy 67 just minutes away from shopping & Dining near Downtown Dallas!!!This property is very spacious, a great place to call home. Features a fully furnished kitchen with a separate eating area, A large living area with updated fixtures along with a wood burning fireplace.FRESH PAINT!!!!This 3 bedroom home includes wooden blinds, ceiling fans, and closet space.Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, bathroom with Jack and Jill sinks as well. WD connections!!! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!!!!

NO PETS!!!
LAWNCARE INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

