523 Burleson St

Single Family home in Cedar Hill - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/977864?source=marketing
This beautiful single story home if ready to welcome your family. It has newer plank flooring in the living areas and newer carpet in the bedrooms. It comes with an eat in kitchen and 2 living areas with one having a fireplace. The yard is fenced there there is a garage door opener. House is total electric and in Cedar Hill ISD.No inside smoking and no housing vouchers TAR app. $45 app fee. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
