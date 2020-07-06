523 Burleson St

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family home in Cedar Hill - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/977864?source=marketing

This beautiful single story home if ready to welcome your family. It has newer plank flooring in the living areas and newer carpet in the bedrooms. It comes with an eat in kitchen and 2 living areas with one having a fireplace. The yard is fenced there there is a garage door opener. House is total electric and in Cedar Hill ISD.No inside smoking and no housing vouchers TAR app. $45 app fee. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE3195258)