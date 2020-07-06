All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated September 7 2019

523 Burleson St

523 Burleson Street
Location

523 Burleson Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family home in Cedar Hill - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/977864?source=marketing
This beautiful single story home if ready to welcome your family. It has newer plank flooring in the living areas and newer carpet in the bedrooms. It comes with an eat in kitchen and 2 living areas with one having a fireplace. The yard is fenced there there is a garage door opener. House is total electric and in Cedar Hill ISD.No inside smoking and no housing vouchers TAR app. $45 app fee. Income must be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE3195258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Burleson St have any available units?
523 Burleson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 Burleson St have?
Some of 523 Burleson St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Burleson St currently offering any rent specials?
523 Burleson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Burleson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Burleson St is pet friendly.
Does 523 Burleson St offer parking?
Yes, 523 Burleson St offers parking.
Does 523 Burleson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Burleson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Burleson St have a pool?
No, 523 Burleson St does not have a pool.
Does 523 Burleson St have accessible units?
No, 523 Burleson St does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Burleson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Burleson St does not have units with dishwashers.

