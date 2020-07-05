All apartments in Cedar Hill
508 Phillip Drive

508 Philip Drive · No Longer Available
Location

508 Philip Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique Tudor neighborhood that is heavily treed and peaceful. Lots of color in this garden home. Third bedroom is a flex room with twin French doors for a study use and a closet for a bedroom use. Nice master with walk in closet that has its own bay window with a view of the large front yard shade tree. In the master bath one of the separate dual sink vanities is under the half moon window above that bathes the bath with natural light. There is a separate shower and a beautiful jetted garden tub also in this truly appointed custom built home. Kitchen has built ins with a gas cooktop, breakfast bar and pantry. Living offers a brick chimney whose metal firebox allows wood burning. Drive has electric gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Phillip Drive have any available units?
508 Phillip Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Phillip Drive have?
Some of 508 Phillip Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Phillip Drive currently offering any rent specials?
508 Phillip Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Phillip Drive pet-friendly?
No, 508 Phillip Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 508 Phillip Drive offer parking?
Yes, 508 Phillip Drive offers parking.
Does 508 Phillip Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Phillip Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Phillip Drive have a pool?
No, 508 Phillip Drive does not have a pool.
Does 508 Phillip Drive have accessible units?
No, 508 Phillip Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Phillip Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Phillip Drive has units with dishwashers.

