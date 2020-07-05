508 Phillip Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Unique Tudor neighborhood that is heavily treed and peaceful. Lots of color in this garden home. Third bedroom is a flex room with twin French doors for a study use and a closet for a bedroom use. Nice master with walk in closet that has its own bay window with a view of the large front yard shade tree. In the master bath one of the separate dual sink vanities is under the half moon window above that bathes the bath with natural light. There is a separate shower and a beautiful jetted garden tub also in this truly appointed custom built home. Kitchen has built ins with a gas cooktop, breakfast bar and pantry. Living offers a brick chimney whose metal firebox allows wood burning. Drive has electric gate.