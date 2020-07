Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

RECENTLY REDUCED. Charming home on an over sized corner lot has 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. This home has a large open floor plan. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and an over sized walk in pantry utility room. It has a large Master bedroom and bath. Vinyl Plank in living room and hallways, carpet in bedrooms and tile in kitchen for easy maintenance. The home is within minutes to schools, Rec Center and Shopping. Pets are on a case by case basis, call for more information.