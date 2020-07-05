435 L Thompson Street

Amenities

Well maintained three bedroom, two bath brick home with attached 2 car garage. Home also features two living and two dining areas in great neighborhood. Home has open floor plan and is light and bright, featureing many windows and tall ceilings in all living areas. Beautiful hardwood flooring through most of the home and fireplace accent the family room. Kitchen includes built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Master also features hardwood floors en-suite includes dual sinks, relaxing garden tub with separate shower and walk-in closet. Open patio and storage shed in the fenced backyard.