All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 435 L Thompson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
435 L Thompson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

435 L Thompson Street

435 L Thompson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

435 L Thompson Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained three bedroom, two bath brick home with attached 2 car garage. Home also features two living and two dining areas in great neighborhood. Home has open floor plan and is light and bright, featureing many windows and tall ceilings in all living areas. Beautiful hardwood flooring through most of the home and fireplace accent the family room. Kitchen includes built-in microwave, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Master also features hardwood floors en-suite includes dual sinks, relaxing garden tub with separate shower and walk-in closet. Open patio and storage shed in the fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 L Thompson Street have any available units?
435 L Thompson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 L Thompson Street have?
Some of 435 L Thompson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 L Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
435 L Thompson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 L Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 435 L Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 435 L Thompson Street offer parking?
Yes, 435 L Thompson Street offers parking.
Does 435 L Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 L Thompson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 L Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 435 L Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 435 L Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 435 L Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 435 L Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 L Thompson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District