All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 434 Everest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
434 Everest Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

434 Everest Drive

434 Everest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

434 Everest Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This house is Move-In ready. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Dining areas, 2 Living areas, Wet Bar in the Formal Living room, Large Brick WBFP in the Den, Kitchen with large L-shape counter and many cabinets. Built in Buffet. Large mature trees provide a lot of shade, large backyard patio, much landscaping.
Convenient to shopping, schools, restaurants, and near major Hwy access to the Metroplex. TAR app required for every adult who will live in the house, driver's license, proof of income, $50 app fee. No pets, not setup for housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Everest Drive have any available units?
434 Everest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 Everest Drive have?
Some of 434 Everest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Everest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
434 Everest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Everest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 434 Everest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 434 Everest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 434 Everest Drive offers parking.
Does 434 Everest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 Everest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Everest Drive have a pool?
No, 434 Everest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 434 Everest Drive have accessible units?
No, 434 Everest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Everest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 434 Everest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District