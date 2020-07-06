432 L Thompson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home ready for new tenants. The unit rents for $1495 and the deposit is $1495 and is based on credit history. If there are issue with credit the deposit could be increased on the home.



Application fee is $35 per adult in the home. You can pay you application via the following paypal account link: https://www.paypal.com/us/webapps/mpp/send-money-online



We will need the following to complete and application for the home: the completed application, copies of SS and DL cards, two months pay stubs from your employment for income and employment verification and the rental verification returned from your current landlord once we fax them over the form.



For an application please email the office at centurymark4@gmail.com and we will send you an application to complete.