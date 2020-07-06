All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:30 AM

432 L Thompson St

432 L Thompson Street · No Longer Available
Location

432 L Thompson Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home ready for new tenants. The unit rents for $1495 and the deposit is $1495 and is based on credit history. If there are issue with credit the deposit could be increased on the home.

Application fee is $35 per adult in the home. You can pay you application via the following paypal account link: https://www.paypal.com/us/webapps/mpp/send-money-online

We will need the following to complete and application for the home: the completed application, copies of SS and DL cards, two months pay stubs from your employment for income and employment verification and the rental verification returned from your current landlord once we fax them over the form.

For an application please email the office at centurymark4@gmail.com and we will send you an application to complete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 L Thompson St have any available units?
432 L Thompson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 L Thompson St have?
Some of 432 L Thompson St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 L Thompson St currently offering any rent specials?
432 L Thompson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 L Thompson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 L Thompson St is pet friendly.
Does 432 L Thompson St offer parking?
Yes, 432 L Thompson St offers parking.
Does 432 L Thompson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 L Thompson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 L Thompson St have a pool?
No, 432 L Thompson St does not have a pool.
Does 432 L Thompson St have accessible units?
No, 432 L Thompson St does not have accessible units.
Does 432 L Thompson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 L Thompson St has units with dishwashers.

