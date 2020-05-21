All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 432 Beard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
432 Beard Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:49 AM

432 Beard Drive

432 Beard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

432 Beard Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Three bedrooms, two bath, two car garage with opener and alley entrance. Kitchen features microwave, breakfast bar stove, diswasher, garbage disposal, and a breakfast area and a formal dining room. Master Bedroom features walk in closet and his and her vanity, separate shower and large bathtup. Located in the desirable Hight Point community, this home is near restaurants, shopping including the prestigus Uptown Village Shopping center. Joe Pool Lake is nearby for boating and fishing. The house has not been setup for housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Beard Drive have any available units?
432 Beard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Beard Drive have?
Some of 432 Beard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Beard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
432 Beard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Beard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 432 Beard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 432 Beard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 432 Beard Drive offers parking.
Does 432 Beard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Beard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Beard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 432 Beard Drive has a pool.
Does 432 Beard Drive have accessible units?
No, 432 Beard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Beard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Beard Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District